Biden Warns China Over Threats to US in State of Union Address

folder_openUnited States access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned China against threatening US sovereignty in his State of the Union address.

Biden said that Washington would not hesitate to defend US interests following the downing of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. The president noted, however, that he is open to cooperation with Beijing.

"I'm committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world," Biden told lawmakers in a more than one-hour speech.

"But make no mistake about it - as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did," he stressed.

The president called for US investment in the military, technology and alliances, adding that “winning the competition” with China would unite Americans.

"I will make no apologies that we are investing to make America stronger - investing in American innovation, in industries that will define the future that China intends to be dominating," he said.

Biden added that he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that "we seek competition, not conflict."

He also promised long-term support for Ukraine after nearly a year of the Russian military operation.

In his annual address Biden made no mention of Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed over 11,000 people.

