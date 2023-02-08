No Script

Imam Khamenei Receives Commanders, Staff of Army Air Force

folder_openIran access_time 42 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei received a number of the commanders and staff members of the Army Air Force on the anniversary of the historic pledging allegiance of the Force with Imam Khomeini on February 8, 1979.

The event is held every year on the occasion of the historical meeting of the Islamic Republic Army Air Force personnel with Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, on February 8, 1979. The meeting had a significant role in giving new impetus to the Islamic Revolution.

This item is being updated.

