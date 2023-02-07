Lebanese Caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister: Lebanon’s Airspace Open to Receive Aid Sent to Syria

Translated by Staff, Agencies

Moved by brotherhood, friendship, humanity and the factors of geographical proximity, Lebanon disregarded the unjust American “Caesar Act” and acted in a way that is out of harmony with other countries which submitted to this law and performed the duties of obedience to the United States.

Accordingly, the Minister of Public Works and Transport in the caretaker government, Dr. Ali Hamiyeh, confirmed that Lebanon's airspace and territorial waters will be open for planes and ships loaded with humanitarian aid of all sorts to Syria, and they will also be exempted from all fees and taxes.

Minister Hamiyeh pointed out that what is happening in northern Syria is a humanitarian catastrophe at all levels, and it is not right to leave Syria without help under the pretext of the “Caesar Act”.

After consulting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Minister Hamiyeh announced that “Beirut International Airport, the Ports of Beirut and Tripoli and all our airspace [and territorial waters] will be open for the landing of planes and ships loaded with humanitarian aid of all kinds to Syria,” stressing that Lebanon will stand by Syria, asking: “If we do not stand by Syria today, when will we stand by it?”

He added, “Even in light of the economic conditions, the Lebanese relief teams will stand by their Syrian brothers in the affected areas.”

Minister Hamiyeh revealed that there are Lebanese companies that have expressed their willingness to send excavators and various types of machinery to help remove the rubble caused by the devastating earthquake in Syria.