Even People with Mental Issues Beat The ‘Invincible Army’s’ Security Measures!

folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military, which boasts to being the region’s so-called ‘invincible army’, admitted that its security measures along the occupied Palestinian border with Lebanon that a Lebanese man successfully crossed into the occupied territories, breaching all its security measures in place.

According to the preliminary probe, the military claimed that a mix of human and technological errors made it possible for the man to get through.

In the initial review, part of the blame was given to inclement weather, although this sort of weather happens from time to time throughout the winter on a yearly basis.

Additionally, the errors filtered down through both the intelligence reporting and collection mechanisms.

The Zionist military said that the probe would continue and help security forces learn lessons to avoid a similar incident in the future.

The incident was especially shaming because it was revealed publicly by Lebanese media after the man was back in Lebanon and it was unclear whether the Zionist military would have otherwise even known of the breach.

According to Zionist military sources, the individual appears to have mental and emotional issues and has crossed the border many times over a 20-year period.

Last week, a different Lebanese man crossed over the occupied Palestinian border but was quickly caught by security forces.

