No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Ten Days of Dawn
  1. Home

Iran Army Unveils First Underground Air Force “Oqab 44” Base

Iran Army Unveils First Underground Air Force “Oqab 44” Base
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran Army has unveiled its first underground air force base, called “Oqab 44” [Eagle 44], which is capable of accepting and operating various types of fighter jets and bombers as well as unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] of the Air Force.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief commander of the Iranian Army, visited the underground base on Tuesday.

The large underground base will also have the ability to receive and operationally use the new fighters of the Air Force.

This is the first underground air base of the Iranian Army which is being publicized. No more information has been made available about other underground bases of the Army.

The Iranian Armed Forces have constructed underground bases over the recent decades. The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has built the first ever underground base or city to protect its missile units.

Iran MilitaryBase IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Army Unveils First Underground Air Force “Oqab 44” Base

Iran Army Unveils First Underground Air Force “Oqab 44” Base

2 hours ago
Iran Armed Forces Cmdr.: Army to Unveil New Achievement in a Few Hours

Iran Armed Forces Cmdr.: Army to Unveil New Achievement in a Few Hours

3 hours ago
Iran’s Shamkhani in Moscow for Regional Security Dialogue Meeting

Iran’s Shamkhani in Moscow for Regional Security Dialogue Meeting

6 hours ago
Iran Army Chief: Enemy Resorted to Hybrid War After All Plots Failed

Iran Army Chief: Enemy Resorted to Hybrid War After All Plots Failed

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 07-02-2023 Hour: 02:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot