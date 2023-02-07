No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Ten Days of Dawn
  1. Home

Steady Rains Set Off Mudslides That Kill At Least 36 in Peru

Steady Rains Set Off Mudslides That Kill At Least 36 in Peru
folder_openAmericas... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Landslides triggered by steady rains swept mud, water and rocks into several villages in southern Peru, killing at least 36 people, authorities said.

Wilson Gutierrez, a civil defense official in the Mariano Nicolas Valcarcel municipality in Camana province, told local radio RPP that 36 bodies had been recovered in a remote sector called Miski.

Among the dead were five people who were riding in a van that was pushed into a river by a surge of mud.

Local officials appealed for heavy machinery to be sent in to clear debris blocking three kilometers [nearly two miles] of an important road.

Civil defense officials said an estimated 630 homes were unusable after the landslides, which also hit bridges, irrigation canals and roads.

Constant rains are frequent in February in Peru and often cause deadly landslides.

peru mudslide

Comments

  1. Related News
Steady Rains Set Off Mudslides That Kill At Least 36 in Peru

Steady Rains Set Off Mudslides That Kill At Least 36 in Peru

2 hours ago
Boeing Plans to Cut 2,000 Office Jobs in 2023

Boeing Plans to Cut 2,000 Office Jobs in 2023

2 hours ago
US Warship Operates in Black Sea in First Instance Since Russia’s Ukraine Op.

US Warship Operates in Black Sea in First Instance Since Russia’s Ukraine Op.

4 hours ago
US to Slap Steep Tariff on Russian Aluminum

US to Slap Steep Tariff on Russian Aluminum

4 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 07-02-2023 Hour: 02:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot