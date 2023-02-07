Boeing Plans to Cut 2,000 Office Jobs in 2023

By Staff, Agencies

US-based aerospace company Boeing announced plans to cut about 2,000 jobs in finance and human resources this year, as it focuses on engineering and manufacturing.

The move comes as the company puts more of its resources into “products, services and technology development.”

It will outsource some of the roles to Tata Consulting Services, a unit of one of India's largest conglomerates.

Boeing has faced a number of issues in recent years, including the grounding of its 737 Max after two fatal crashes.

“We have and will continue to communicate transparently with our teams that we expect lower staffing within some corporate support functions,” the company declared.

Around a third of the jobs will be outsourced to Tata Consulting Services, which is based in Bangalore.

However, Boeing also said that it will continue to increase its headcount “with a focus on engineering and manufacturing.”

Boeing became the latest US company to implement job cuts as fears of recession linger overhead.