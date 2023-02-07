No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

IOF Martyr Palestinian Teen in Nablus

folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian teen was martyred Tuesday morning, after being shot by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF], in the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that 17-year-old Hamza al-Ashqar, a resident of the new Askar camp, was seriously wounded in the head while confronting IOF troops that stormed al-Masaken al-Shabi neighborhood in the eastern region of Nablus to detain three Palestinians.

The sources indicated that the IOF troops arrested the freed detainees Anan, Asim and Shadi Bashkar, after storming their homes in the al-Masaken al-Shabi neighborhood.

Confrontations and clashes took place with the IOF during their withdrawal, during which al-Ashqar was hit directly in the head. He was taken to Rafidia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after he succumbed to his injury.

In a related context, the Lion's Den group announced in a statement that its fighters confronted IOF troops and engaged with them in an exchange of fire.

The group mourned "the martyr of the homeland and the martyr of the city of Nablus, the capital of Jabal al-Nar, the heroic martyr Hamza al-Ashqar, the son of Askar al-Samoud camp, who was martyred while confronting the storming of al-Masaken al-Shabi neighborhood by the Zionist treachery forces.”

