Iran Armed Forces Cmdr.: Army to Unveil New Achievement in a Few Hours

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Tuesday that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran will unveil a new achievement in a few hours.

General Baqeri addressed the ceremony of renewing the allegiance to the ideals of the founding father of the Islamic Republic His Eminence late Imam Khomeini on Tuesday, saying that the armed forces, including the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], will improve unity and coherence on a day-to-day basis.

The commanders and personnel of the Iranian armed forces will go ahead with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution based on authority and tact, he noted, adding that the foes’ attempts against the Islamic country are doomed to failure.

In the first days of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranians could manufacture only five percent of military equipment and weaponry domestically, but the capability of the Iranian experts has reached more than 90 percent, he said, adding that Iran-made defense equipment is demanded by other countries.

The air force of the army of the Islamic Republic has succeeded in improving its offensive and defensive might in recent years, the commander said, informing that the Army will unveil a new achievement in a few hours, which will make the Iranians happy and create concern among the enemies of the country.