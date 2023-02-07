Planes Loaded with Humanitarian Aid Arrive in Damascus International Airport Coming from Iran, Iraq

By Staff, SANA

One Iranian and two Iraqi planes arrived at Damascus International Airport carrying relief aid for those affected by the earthquake that hit the Syria at dawn on Monday.

The Iranian Ambassador in Damascus, Mahdi Sobhani, in a statement to state-run news agency SANA reporter, expressed his condolences to the Syrian people on the earthquake victims, noting that the Iranian aid plane carries food, relief and medical supplies on board.

“This plane carries the first batches of humanitarian aid provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran, with 45 tons of humanitarian aid on board, including blankets, tents, medicines, foodstuffs, and other supplies needed by those affected by the earthquake,” Sobhani added.

He pointed out that immediately after unloading the plane, this aid will reach the affected areas.

Sobhani made clear that the second plane will land the other day at Aleppo Airport, and a third one will be sent to Lattakia airport.

Meanwhile, Head of Arab Department at Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Osama Mahdi Ghanem told SANA that what befell Syria befell all of us, but Syria will stay strong as it always was.

He said that each of the two Iraqi planes is loaded with 70 tons of foodstuffs, medical supplies, blankets and necessary requirements.

Ghanem added that there is an Iraqi humanitarian air bridge for providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian brothers, in addition to a fuel convoy that will depart from Baghdad tomorrow.