No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Ten Days of Dawn
  1. Home

Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Passes 4,800, Numbers Expected to Rise

Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Passes 4,800, Numbers Expected to Rise
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The death toll from the major earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has been rising over night, showing so far that at least 3,381 have died in Turkey, while Syria toll stands at 1,444.

Given the massive devastation, the World Health Organization expected that deaths could pass 20,000.

Meanwhile, rescuers continue racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after the quake left destruction and debris on each side of the Syria-Turkey border.

It was described as one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century shook residents from their beds at around 4 am on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon, Palestine, and Jordan.

A series of aftershocks have reverberated throughout the day. The largest, a major quake that measured 7.5 in magnitude, hit in Turkey about nine hours after the initial quake, according to the USGS.

That aftershock hit around 95 kilometers north of the original.

Syria WHO turkey

Comments

  1. Related News
Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Passes 4,800, Numbers Expected to Rise

Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Passes 4,800, Numbers Expected to Rise

6 hours ago
Turkey, Syria Quake:  More than 2500 Killed, Rescue Efforts Continue

Turkey, Syria Quake:  More than 2500 Killed, Rescue Efforts Continue

19 hours ago
Hezbollah Expresses Sympathy with Syria, Turkey over Devastating Quake

Hezbollah Expresses Sympathy with Syria, Turkey over Devastating Quake

19 hours ago
Russia, UAE Offer Condolences, Solidarity with Syria Over Earthquake Victims

Russia, UAE Offer Condolences, Solidarity with Syria Over Earthquake Victims

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 07-02-2023 Hour: 02:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot