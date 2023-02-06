No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Hezbollah Expresses Sympathy with Syria, Turkey over Devastating Quake

Hezbollah Expresses Sympathy with Syria, Turkey over Devastating Quake
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
Hezbollah Media Translations, By Staff

Hezbollah expressed its solidarity and sympathies with the Syrian and Turkish people over the great calamity that befell them as a result of the devastating earthquake that occurred at dawn on Monday, and led to thousands of deaths and injuries in the two brotherly countries.

Hezbollah further called on all countries, governments, and international and humanitarian organizations to extend a helping hand and the necessary assistance in all possible fields to rescue those trapped under the rubble, aid the wounded, extract the victims, provide shelter for the homeless, and utilize all available means to alleviate the suffering and the difficult conditions created in these countries by the disaster.

Hezbollah concluded by asking God Almighty to have mercy on the victims, put them in His spacious gardens, heal the injured, and soothe the pain of the two dear peoples and be kind to them, for He is kind and knowledgeable.

