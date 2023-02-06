Russia, UAE Offer Condolences, Solidarity with Syria Over Earthquake Victims

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to President Bashar al-Assad over the victims of the devastating earthquake that occurred this morning, stressing Russia’s readiness to help address repercussions.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences for the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the northern regions of Syria,” Putin said in a cable published on the Kremlin website today.

“We share the sorrow and pain of those who lost their relatives and loved ones,” Putin added.

Putin wished a speedy recovery to all the injured, affirming Russia readiness to provide the necessary assistance to address the consequences of this natural disaster.”

Relatedly, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed [MBZ] al-Nahyan stressed the United Arab Emirates, leadership and people, support and solidarity with Syria due to the destructive earthquake.

During a phone call with Assad, MBZ offered sincere condolences over the death of hundreds of people, expressing his country’s readiness to help the Syrian people to surpass the impacts of the plight.