Syrian Health Ministry: 371 Deaths, 1089 Injuries as Earthquake Hits Several Provinces

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s Health Ministry said that the death toll due to the earthquake has increased to 371 deaths and 1089 injuries, mostly in Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartous provinces.

Earlier, Assistant Health Minister, Dr. Ahmad Damiriah, said that 111 deaths and about 516 injuries had been reported in Aleppo, Hama, and Lattakia provinces, in a preliminary toll, due to the earthquake hit northern Liwa Iskenderun, as reported by SANA.

Dr. Damiriah said that readiness of all hospital ambulance departments has been raised in all Syrian provinces, and the response teams have been alerted to admit the wounded to hospitals.

He also noted that the general emergency plan and supply plan for required medicines have been implemented to help the affected places.

Damiriah indicated that medical teams from Homs and Tartous along with eleven ambulances have been sent to Aleppo, and 15 mobile clinics were distributed to different places to treat the injuries according to its severity, stressing that private hospitals have been instructed to receive all cases, and to cooperate with other emergency services, firefighting and civil defense in all provinces.