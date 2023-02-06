Iran Army Chief: Enemy Resorted to Hybrid War After All Plots Failed

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army chief says the enemy has resorted to hybrid war against the Islamic establishment after it was dealt heavy blows by the Iranian nation and Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In a message issued on Monday ahead of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi hailed the perseverance of the 1979 revolution, which put an end to the ruling of Iran’s US-backed Pahlavi regime.

“By adopting different plots and strategies in recent years, the enemy has been trying to block the path of the Islamic Revolution and deal a blow to the Islamic Republic,” General Mousavi said.

“However, with people’s resistance and the Leader’s wise leadership, the enemy’s plots have failed one after another. Therefore, relying on psychological and media operations, the enemy has organized an extensive hybrid war against the [Iranian] nation and the Islamic establishment.”

He described the Islamic Revolution as “a major global phenomenon in the final decades of the 20th century” with wide-ranging regional and international effects.

“The Islamic Revolution took place at the era of modern ignorance, when communism and liberalism, based on atheism and apostasy, had dominated the whole world, and superpowers directly or indirectly designed and directed all important and strategic developments,” the Army chief noted.

The revolution, General Mousavi added, established an independent and powerful system in Iran by presenting a transcendental model relying on pure Islamic ideas.

“The Islamic Revolution took the path of development and excellence through its powerful resistance and perseverance, in a way that now, after 44 years, with the collapse of communism and the death of liberalism, it is rapidly moving towards the realization of a new Islamic civilization,” General Mousavi said.

He also noted that the Islamic Revolution is still defending Iran’s interests and security and is standing against bullies and arrogant powers.

“Today, the Islamic Revolution is subject to the enmity of arrogant powers due to its nature and performance as well as its serious pursuit of ideals and loyalty to its main slogans.”

General Mousavi further stressed that the Army has in recent years pursued its main missions of protecting Iran’s independence, territorial integrity and Islamic establishment.