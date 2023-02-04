“Israel” Raids Ariha’s Refugee Camp, Injures 13 Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

At least thirteen Palestinians have been injured after “Israeli” occupation forces stormed Aqbat Jabr camp refugee camp in the Occupied West Bank.

This comes amid fears that the situation across the occupied territories is going to implode in the near future.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that “Israeli” troops broke into the camp, located southwest of Ariha in the Jordan Valley, on Saturday morning following a week-long siege.

The report, citing local sources, added that explosions and exchanges of gunfire were heard in the refugee camp later on.

Witnesses said “Israeli” soldiers opened live fire at Palestinians in the camp, and fired tear gas canisters as well as stun grenades while calling on people at a section of the camp to come out of their homes.

The soldiers broke into a poultry farm, and destroyed it in total.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said three of those injured by the “Israeli” gunfire are in serious condition.

The ministry added that “Israeli” forces have obstructed entry of Palestinian medics and health personnel to reach their workplaces in Ariha.

Calls were heard in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp’s mosques to come out and defend the area.

According to local sources, three Palestinians were reportedly arrested – all members of the same family, including a father and his two sons, after “Israeli” troops surrounded a home in the area.