Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Myanmar’s military government imposed martial law in strongholds of anti-military resistance which will see people accused of everything from treason to “spreading false news” being tried by military tribunals.

In the 37 townships affected by the new measures announced in state-controlled media on Friday, no appeals will be allowed for convictions handed down by military tribunals, except in cases where the death penalty has been imposed, and which must be approved by military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

The announcement appears to indicate that the military is looking for new ways to stamp out resistance in areas where people have taken up arms to fight against its seizure of power two years ago.

Expansion of martial law was required “to exercise more effective undertakings for ensuring security, the rule of law and local peace and tranquility,” the Global New Light of Myanmar said.

Under the new harsh measures, military tribunals will hear criminal cases ranging from high treason to a ban on disseminating false news, which the army has already used to jail dozens of journalists.

The 37 townships affected by the imposition of martial law are located across eight states and regions – Sagaing, Chin, Magway, Bago, Mon, Karen, Taninthayi and Kayah.

The military has been engaged in regular clashes with the anti-coup People’s Defense Force, the armed wing of the opposition’s underground National Unity Government, in the new areas to come under martial law.

At least another 11 townships – six in the country’s main city and commercial hub Yangon and five in the second city, Mandalay – were already under similar military legal jurisdiction.