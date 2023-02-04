No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

IRG Navy Commander: We’re in Possession of Best Military Equipment, Enemies to Be Stunned 

IRG Navy Commander: We’re in Possession of Best Military Equipment, Enemies to Be Stunned 
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, confirmed that his forces enjoy the best military equipment and are not dependent on any superpower.

Tangsiri further said: “We do not rely on any superpower as we are in possession of the best military equipment.”

Praising the fact that the IRG Navy has precision cruise missiles, he underlined that “The IRG also manufactures speedboats and advanced drones with very high technical capacities but we cannot disclose their complete features and capabilities given certain considerations.”

In parallel, Tangsiri warned enemies that if they one day dare to attack Iran, they will be stunned, stopped and crushed in the face of the true power of the IRG forces.

The IRG navy commander also stressed that the era of the US’ acts of aggression against Iran has come to an end.

“Iran was not able to counter such attacks before, but now the United States does not dare make any decision about the Islamic Republic,” he added.

Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Navy Commander: We’re in Possession of Best Military Equipment, Enemies to Be Stunned 

IRG Navy Commander: We’re in Possession of Best Military Equipment, Enemies to Be Stunned 

one hour ago
US, E3 Use Incorrect IAEA Report to Fault Iran Nuclear Work

US, E3 Use Incorrect IAEA Report to Fault Iran Nuclear Work

2 hours ago
Imam Khamenei To Young Girls: Study for Iran’s Progress, Try to Be One of The Outstanding Women [Photos]

Imam Khamenei To Young Girls: Study for Iran’s Progress, Try to Be One of The Outstanding Women [Photos]

3 hours ago
Economic Warfare Attempts Against Iran Failed - Raisi

Economic Warfare Attempts Against Iran Failed - Raisi

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 04-02-2023 Hour: 11:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot