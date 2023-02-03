“Israel” Acquiesces to Demands of Palestine’s Female Detainees

By Staff

A new victory was recorded for the captive movement in occupied Palestine. Palestinian female detainees stopped their protest measures following the submission of the “Israel” Prison Service to their demands.

In a statement, the Prisoners Information Office announced the cessation of protest measures in all prisons, after reaching understandings between the leadership of the captive movement and the “Israel” Prison Service.

The office indicated that female detainees are set to go back to normal life next Sunday.

A week ago, the female detainees in “Damon” Prison have been subjected to a fierce “Israeli” attack, represented by assault and abuse, and the confiscation of electrical appliances and their belongings. They were beaten, fired at with tear gas and pepper spray. Palestinian detainee, Yasmine Shaaban, was put in solitary confinement.

Furthermore, 29 female prisoners are held in “Damon” Prison in difficult detention conditions, including three minors, 6 wounded women, and 7 mothers. Over the past year, more than 172 Palestinian women have been arrested by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF], according to the data of the Palestinian Prisoners Club.