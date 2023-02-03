Economic Warfare Attempts Against Iran Failed - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi declared that enemies' attempts at economic warfare against the country have failed, and there is no cause for concern regarding Iran's foreign exchange reserves.

During a visit to the Abdol Azim shrine in Shahre-Ray on Thursday, Raisi stated, "Enemies miscalculated, causing sedition in our region, but our people know them well."

The president pointed to the growth of Iran's trade, saying, "Enemies thought they could stop our trade, but they failed, and today it has grown by 40-50%."

Raisi reassured the nation that it will overcome difficult economic situation through cooperation and perseverance, and emphasized, "We have stated many times that there are no worries about foreign exchange reserves."

He mentioned that European countries that participated in the hybrid warfare and sanctions against Iran are now reaching out to discuss, but added, "We believe that despite all hardships, the situation will progress in such a way that the problems will be resolved."

Raisi also touched upon the failed sanctions and hybrid war, saying, "As the sanctions failed, they started a hybrid war, and all parties participated, thinking they could stop our country, but they faced defeat in the hybrid war." He concluded by noting the defeat in both economic warfare and hybrid war attempts against Iran.

Negotiations to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] have hit a dead end since August 2022, as the United States has stuck to its hardline stance of not lifting all the sanctions imposed on Iran by the previous administration.

Former US President Donald Trump exited the JCPOA unilaterally in May 2018, and reinstated anti-Iran sanctions, as part of his "maximum pressure" campaign. He also imposed additional sanctions on Iran for unrelated reasons.

Iran has emphasized the importance of the other side providing guarantees of their commitment to any agreement reached.