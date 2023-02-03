Iran FM, Nicaraguan President Discuss Countering “Common Enemy” and Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has condemned the unlawful sanctions that United States and certain Western countries have imposed against Iranian individuals and entities, stressing that the Islamic Republic has managed to move forward despite the coercive measures designed to stop the country’s progress.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in the South American country’s capital Managua on Thursday evening.

“Although the sanctions of the United States and some states have caused grave problems, we have managed to rely on our domestic capabilities and make notable progress in various spheres. The guidelines of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution [His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei] and active contribution of women and youths have played a prominent and influential role in this regard,” the Iranian foreign minister noted

Amir Abdollahian went on to point to the Vienna negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] and removal of sanctions, stating that Washington has been persistently pursuing communications with Tehran.

“Given our Iranian and Islamic culture, we have never left the negotiating table. Nevertheless, we will pursue the country's national interests in a dignified manner during any round of talks,” he stressed.

He emphasized that Iran sets no limits to the promotion of cooperation with Nicaragua.

Amir Abdollahian highlighted that top diplomats as well as business officials from Iran and Nicaragua have signed memorandums of understanding on mechanisms for political cooperation and expansion of trade ties between the two countries.

He said Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi plans to go on a tour of Latin America and visit Nicaragua, extending the Iranian president’s official invitation to his Nicaraguan counterpart to visit Tehran.

For his part, Ortega stated that Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and the human rights institutions affiliated with the world body are being manipulated by imperialist and arrogant powers.

“We have a common enemy. The enemy which you fought and defeated in 1979 is that same foe that we rose up against in the same year,” the Nicaraguan president said.

“The enemies of global peace and tranquility have maintained their imperialist policies, and consider the whole world, not just Latin America, as their backyard. They have committed crimes, wars and violence against nations, encouraged slavery in the name of democracy and occupied many countries. World nations have, however, fought and won back their independence. This is while imperialists continue to press ahead with their policies and terrorist acts,” he said.

Ortega added, “The secretary general of the United Nations and human rights institutions affiliated to the world body have become tools in the hands of imperialism. We must join forces to confront the process.”

“The path of future is quite clear as the dominance of imperialism over the world cannot last any longer,” the Nicaraguan president said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Nicaragua on Wednesday for a tour of Latin America that will take him later to Venezuela.