‘Israel’ To Construct Around 1,200 More Settler Units in Occupied Al-Quds
By Staff, Agencies

In flagrant defiance of the international outcry against the Tel Aviv regime’s illegal settlement expansion activities and land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities have approved plans for the construction of more than a thousand new settler units in al-Quds.

The Palestinian Information Center reported on Thursday that ‘Israeli’ occupation officials have greenlighted plans to build nearly 1,200 units as well as other structures for commercial and public purposes on confiscated Palestinian lands in the neighborhoods of al-Thuri, Jabel al-Mukaber and Sur Baher, as well as in the illegal settlements of Kiryat HaYovel, Arnona and Katamonim.

Emboldened by former US president Donald Trump’s all-out support, ‘Israel’ has stepped up its illegal settlement construction activities in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounced settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

Much of the international community regards the Zionist settler units in the occupied lands as illegal.

More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All Zionist settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

