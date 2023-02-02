Iran Blasts Incorrect IAEA Report about Fordow Plant

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami lamented on Thursday the International Atomic Energy Agency’s [IAEA] latest report about the country’s nuclear activities at Fordow nuclear facility, saying the IAEA inspector’s interpretation of their visit to the nuclear plant was “incorrect.”

The UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday accused Iran of making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60% purity at its Fordow plant.

“The agency’s position is regrettable,” Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI], said on Thursday, during the opening ceremony of an exhibition on the country’s latest achievements in the field of nuclear industry.

Eslami further explained that the IAEA inspector’s interpretation of their inspection of Fordow was incorrect, but they immediately reported it to the agency.

“We immediately provided the explanation [to the IAEA] …the agency’s inspector found out that they had made a mistake,” he added.

Back in November, Iran sent a letter to the IAEA informing it of a decision to start enriching uranium to the purity level of 60% at its Fordow nuclear facility.

Eslami said the exhibition aims to prove that the nature of the country’s nuclear achievements is completely different from what the West claims about non-peaceful objectives of the nuclear work.

He added that Iran intends to generate 20 percent of the country’s electricity via nuclear energy.

In parallel, the Iranian nuclear chief also said that the use of nuclear energy in the medical fields, the environment, health and food security is also on the organization’s agenda.