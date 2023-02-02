Crisis-hit ‘Israeli’ Regime Doomed To ‘Disintegrate and Decay’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani denounced the spurt in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, says the crisis-stricken ‘Israeli’ regime is doomed to degenerate and decay.

In a post published on his Twitter page on Wednesday, the spokesman said the vexatious measures by the occupying regime's military against resistance fighters will fail to avert its imminent collapse.

“For a regime beset with an array of domestic crises and facing a Palestinian liberation struggle on the three fronts of the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and the 1948 ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, vexatious moves against the united Axis of Resistance will be of no avail,” he wrote.

“Decline and disintegration are inherent in the nature of the bogus [‘Israeli’] regime," Kanaani added.

The apartheid regime's aggression in the occupied territories has assumed alarming proportions recently with a spate of military raids and targeted attacks resulting in the cold-blooded killing of a number of young Palestinians.

The regime regularly carries out raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank on the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. These raids usually trigger violent confrontations with locals.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

On Monday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces killed a young Palestinian man during a military raid on the city of al-Khalil in the southern West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said 26-year-old Nasim Nayef Salman Abu Fouda was shot in the head after ‘Israeli’ troops stationed at the military checkpoint 160, south of the Ibrahimi Mosque, opened fire on his car.

He was taken to al-Ahli Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The development came a day after Palestinian medical officials said 24-year-old Omar Tareq Saadi died of serious injuries after being shot in the stomach by ‘Israeli’ troops during the violent raid on the Jenin refugee camp on January 26, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said Saadi was a former prisoner, who had spent about 3 years in ‘Israeli’ jails.

Earlier, the Zionist occupation forces had shot and killed a young Palestinian man over an alleged shooting attempt in the northern part of the West Bank.

Kanaani, in an earlier tweet on Tuesday, condemned the brutal aggression of ‘Israeli’ regime forces against Palestinian women at Damon Prison in the occupied territories after a report said the female detainees were assaulted and beaten violently.

“Beating female Palestinian inmates in #ZionistRegime’s Damon Prison [is] abhorrent,” he wrote, denouncing the double standards of Western governments on human rights and women’s rights.

“Do self-proclaimed rights defenders in Europe & US believe #HumanRights and women’s rights apply to Palestinian prisoners in ‘Israel’s’ horrifying jails?” he asked rhetorically.

The statement came after the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society [PPS] said that officers from the ‘Israeli’ Prison Service [IPS] had violently assaulted and beaten female Palestinian detainees inside Damon Prison.