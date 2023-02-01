No Script

Ten Days of Dawn
Palestinian Female Detainees Voice Their Message about Oppression, Ill-treatment In ‘Israeli’ ‘Damon Prison’

7 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Palestinian female detainees held in the Zionist regime’s ‘Damon Prison’ voiced a message in which the described the level of oppression and ill-treatment they are facing at the hands of the ‘Israeli’ occupiers, calling for support to stop the enemies’ aggression and to liberate them from their jails.

In a voice message published by the Palestinian Detainees’ Media Bureau, the female detainees called on the Palestinian resistance and all of their free nationals to liberate them from the notorious ‘Damon Prison’, the place of torture and suppression.

“Who will stand up for us and teach the enemy a lesson in which it could no more attack the Palestinian females?”, the voice in the message asked.

According to the Palestinian Detainees Media Bureau, the situation inside the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons has been tense since several days as part of the protests against the arbitrary measures and the aggression practiced by the ‘Israeli’ prisons’ administration against the female detainees in the ‘Damon Prison.’

