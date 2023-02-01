No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

 

On February 1st, 1979, millions of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran and the roads surrounding Mehrabad Airport to welcome Imam Khomeini as he returned from his exile in Paris despite threats to bomb the plane he was onboard. The photos below depict the popular celebrations marking his return.

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

 

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

 

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

 

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

 

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

 

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

 

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

 

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

 

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

 

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

 

Iran france ImamKhomeini IslamicRevolution

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile

7 hours ago
Riots, Sanctions Two Sides of Same Coin - Raisi

Riots, Sanctions Two Sides of Same Coin - Raisi

12 hours ago
Iran Before Imam Khomeini…

Iran Before Imam Khomeini…

one day ago
Raisi: Iran’s Enemies Are Seeking to Eliminate the Values Brought by The Islamic Revolution

Raisi: Iran’s Enemies Are Seeking to Eliminate the Values Brought by The Islamic Revolution

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 01-02-2023 Hour: 02:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot