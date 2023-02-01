- Home
Iran on the Day Imam Khomeini Returned from Exile
By Al-Ahed News
On February 1st, 1979, millions of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran and the roads surrounding Mehrabad Airport to welcome Imam Khomeini as he returned from his exile in Paris despite threats to bomb the plane he was onboard. The photos below depict the popular celebrations marking his return.
