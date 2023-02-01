Waed Association for Prisoners: Talks in Al-Naqa Prison Failed, Brutal Attacks Against Prisoners Is Ongoing

By Staff

Waed Association for Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners announced the failure of talks held on Monday in the al-Naqab [Negev] prison between the prisoners’ representatives and the so-called “Israeli” Prison Service.

The association reported that 120 prisoners in al-Naqab prison are continuing their hunger strike for the second day on Tuesday after the “Israeli” entity refused to lift their sentences. It noted that Palestinian female prisoners in Damon Prison have been subjected since Tuesday morning to brutal attacks by repression forces, and there were no clear details about what is happening.

Relatedly, the Prisoners’ Information Office confirmed the closure of sections in all prisons on Tuesday afternoon, in protest against the measures taken against female prisoners and the prisoners in al-Naqab [Negev], Ofer and Megiddo prisons.

The prisoners' office announced that the female prisoners are rebelling and burning the cells, and that the Damon Prison authority fired tear gas and pepper spray into their wards, and a number of them were assaulted.

Accordingly, Hazem Hassanein, a spokesman for the Prisoners’ Information Office, said that what the female prisoners are exposed to in Damon Prison is a serious crossing of all red lines. He added, “The occupation's practices against female prisoners portend an escalation inside prisons.”

He also stressed that “all options are open to respond to the blatant and barbaric assault on female prisoners by the prison authority,” adding: “The conditions of female prisoners in Damon Prison require a serious stand by everyone."

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] continue their violations against the prisoners, and the “Israeli” entity’s so-called Minister of “National Security”, Itamar Ben Gvir, extended an order preventing the families of Hamas detainees from prison visitation, which caused a state of tension in the al-Naqab [Negev] Prison, amid arbitrary measures against the prisoners.

Furthermore, the “Israeli” Prisons Service withdrew electrical appliances from Sections 26 and 27 in al-Naqab prison. Also, an “Israeli” court renewed the administrative detention of Palestinian detainee Abdel Basset Maatan, 48, from Burqa town in Ramallah, for the second time in a row, for an additional 6 months, despite his suffering from colon cancer and his health is deteriorating.

A few days ago, the IOF raided three prisons, namely Megiddo, Ofer and al-Naqab [Negev] and arbitrarily transferred and put in solitary confinement a number of Palestinian detainees.

Simultaneously, the Waed Association warned against the “Israeli” entity singling out Palestinian prisoners amid escalating situation, shedding light to information regarding the summoning of additional repression units to prisons.

The Supreme National Emergency Committee of the Palestinian National Captive Movement said that the coming hours will witness escalatory steps amid the continuous “Israeli” aggression against the detainees, threatening that "the assault on the prisoners, especially those in Ofer, Megiddo, al-Naqab [Negev] and Damon, will not pass without accountability.”