No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell

Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
folder_openLebanon access_time 19 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon's General Security arrested five individuals last month for organizing a terror cell affiliated with the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group, according to the country's daily Al-Akhbar Newspaper.

According to preliminary investigations, one of the detainees acknowledged to planning a terrorist attack on a church in the northern city of Tripoli on Christmas Eve last year.

He had other intentions, including using an explosive drone to assault a hospital in Beirut.

According to the investigations, the detainees, all Lebanese citizens, come largely from families with a long history of working with terrorist organizations, with some of them having fought in Syria and spent years in prison in Lebanon for operating with terrorist groups.

Lebanon increased security over the Christmas and New Year's holidays by deploying 521 policemen, 7,690 troops, and 440 security patrols across the country at 391 churches.

Lebanon has dismantled multiple terrorist networks and organizations in recent years, foiling many of their plots.

Lebanon triploi general security daesh

Comments

  1. Related News
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell

Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell

19 minutes ago
Hezbollah Slams Peshawar Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls for Cooperation against the Criminals

Hezbollah Slams Peshawar Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls for Cooperation against the Criminals

4 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on the Consultative Center for Studies and Documentation’s 30th Founding Anniversary

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on the Consultative Center for Studies and Documentation’s 30th Founding Anniversary

23 hours ago
Lebanon, Qatar Sign Deal for Gas Exploration in Blocks 4 And 9

Lebanon, Qatar Sign Deal for Gas Exploration in Blocks 4 And 9

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 31-01-2023 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot