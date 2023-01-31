TikTok CEO to Testify Before US Congress Next Month

By Staff, Agencies

As the US legislative battle over TikTok continues to escalate, Shou Zi Chew, the chief executive of the video-sharing app, will make his first appearance before Congress to testify next month.

Chew will testify before the House energy and commerce committee on 23 March, Republican representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers confirmed in a statement on Monday, as scrutiny of the Chinese-owned app over data privacy concerns grows.

The news comes after the app was banned on government devices and school campuses in a number of states in recent months, as well as on federal devices after a ban was passed in Congress in December. Next month the House foreign affairs committee plans to hold a vote on a bill aimed at blocking the use of TikTok entirely in the US.

“The Chinese Communist party has neither direct nor indirect control of ByteDance or TikTok,” TikTok’s spokesman. It confirmed on Monday that Chew will testify.

TikTok was first targeted in earnest by the Trump administration in 2020, with a sweeping executive order prohibiting US companies from doing business with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. In the three years since, the company has sought to assure Washington that the personal data of US citizens cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China’s Communist party or anyone else under Beijing’s influence.

While Biden revoked the Trump administration ban in June 2021, the reversal was made with a stipulation that the US committee on foreign investment [CFIUS] conduct a security review of the platform and suggested a path forward to avoid a permanent ban.