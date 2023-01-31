By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the heinous crime committed by Takfiri terrorist groups in a mosque crowded with worshippers in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, which has left dozens of martyrs and scores of injured people.

The insistence of such gangs to commit the horrible crimes and harm the security and stability in the Muslim countries requires tight cooperation between the governments of those countries to chase those criminals who falsely take religion as a cover, and to expose their misguiding and deviated ideology, encircle, and eliminate it.

As Hezbollah urges the Pakistani authorities to intensify their security measures, chase those criminals, and stop their terrorism, it extends the warmest condolences to the families of the martyrs, prays for Allah to lay mercy upon them, and to bless the wounded ones with the speedy recovery.