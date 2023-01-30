No Script

Blinken Begins Middle East Trip

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Egypt to begin a three-day visit to the Middle East.

Blinken will travel to occupied al-Quds on Monday to meet with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then on to Ramallah on Tuesday to hold talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The US diplomat had long planned the visit to see the Zionist entity’s new right-wing government, but the trip takes on a new urgency after some of the worst violence in years.

Ten Palestinian people were martyred in an ‘Israeli’ occupation army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, in one of the deadliest such attacks in decades.

The Tel Aviv regime claimed to have been targeting Islamic Jihad resistance fighters and later hit sites in the besieged Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire.

On Friday, a Palestinian hero killed seven Zionist settlers outside a synagogue in a settler neighborhood of occupied East al-Quds, and another heroic operation followed on Saturday.

Blinken will call “broadly for steps to be taken to de-escalate tensions,” state department spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

“The most important thing in the near term is to try to get some calm,” Blinken told Saudi-owned news outlet Al Arabiya in an interview on Sunday, according to a state department transcript.

Israel Egypt middleeast UnitedStates

