Iranian Speaker: “Israel” Familiar Only with Language of Force

By Staff, Agencies

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described the use of force as the sole way of dealing with the Zionist regime and compelling it to stop aggression against Palestine.

In a meeting with Assembly President of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali on the sidelines of the 17th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Algiers on Sunday, Qalibaf described the issue of Palestine as the Muslim world’s top priority.

"Since the Zionist regime is familiar only with the language of force, action must be taken against that regime to force it to stop aggression against the Muslims and the territories of the Islamic countries," the Iranian parliament speaker added.

He also called for a new plan to expand the economic relations between Iran and Algeria.

"Iran can supply Algeria’s needs in a broad range of fields, while Algeria can facilitate the Islamic Republic’s trade ties with the African states," Qalibaf added.

For his part, Boughali highlighted Iran and Algeria’s leading roles among the Islamic countries, saying the two nations can display a correct image of Islam considering their major influence.

He also reaffirmed Algeria’s support for the cause of Palestine and the restoration of the rights of Palestinians.

"Algeria is also concerned about the creation of unity among the Palestinian groups," Boughali stated, voicing support for Palestine’s permanent membership in the United Nations.

The OIC conference, attended by parliamentary heads from the OIC member states, discusses several topics on its agenda, including confronting "Israeli" plans and protecting al-Aqsa Mosque, in addition to combating all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

Over the past months, the "Israeli" entity has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.