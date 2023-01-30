Another Mass Shooting Rocks California

By Staff, Agencies

At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days, and the sixth in California this month, according to US police.

The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, bordering Beverly Hills.

The mass-casualty shooting unfolded around 2:30 a.m. when police received multiple 911 calls of a shooting in progress at a short-term rental luxury home in the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A senior LAPD source told ABC News that the three dead bodies were found in a car outside of the rental home. Two wounded individuals were found nearby and two others were taken to area hospitals in private vehicles, police explained.

Sgt. Bruce Borihanh, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, said at a news conference that the shooting occurred in front of the rental home.

Two of the injured victims were in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Borihanh said investigators were trying to determine if the shooting occurred during a party at the rental house.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

All over the US soil, there have been 48 mass shootings in the first month of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that tracks shootings nationwide.