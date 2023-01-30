No Script

Drones Attack Aid Trucks on Iraqi-Syrian Border

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 45 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Several aid trucks loaded with flour and rice were targeted after crossing the Iraqi-Syrian border, al-Mayadeen reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the aid convoy consisted of 25 trucks, of which two batches entered, making for seven trucks in total. The attack took place right after the second batch entered. The damage was material, without causing any casualties.

Further, Iraqi security sources reported that drones targeted several trucks near the Syrian city of Albukamal, after crossing from Iraq.

The cause of the explosions remains unknown at this time, yet this comes after the Iranian Defense Ministry announced on early Sunday it successfully thwarted an “Israeli” drone attack on a defense industrial complex in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

Syria Iraq Albukamal

