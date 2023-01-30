Iran Renews Support for Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian strongly condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Jenin camp, emphasizing the Islamic Republic’s continued support for the Palestinian nation.

Amir Abdollahian held separate telephone conversations with the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad Al-Nakhala and the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniya on Sunday night.

During the phone talks, the Iranian foreign minister expressed sympathy with the families of the martyrs and the Palestinian nation and condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Jenin refugee camp.

He also emphasized the continued support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Palestinian nation.

Haniya, during the phone call, appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the resistance of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Nakhala also thanked Iran for its principled positions in supporting the Palestinian nation and Islamic Resistance in all fields.

On Thursday, the Zionist military carried out a deadly raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Ten Palestinians were martyred, including an elderly woman, following several hours of intense confrontations between dozens of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Zionist occupation forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, the Tel Aviv regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds last year, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.