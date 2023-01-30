US Military Not Ready to Fight War with China

By Staff, Agencies

Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said that with Democratic President Joe Biden in the White House the risk of a conflict between China and Taiwan is “very high.”

McCaul further stated that the US military is not ready to fight a war with China and it could run out of precision missiles and advanced technology in less than a week if the war breaks out.

“We have to be prepared for this — and it could happen I think as long as Biden is in office projecting weakness as he did with Afghanistan that led to Putin invading Ukraine — that the odds are very high we could see a conflict with China and Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific,” McCaul said on Fox News on Sunday.

A four-star US Air Force general sent a memo on Friday to the officers he commands that predicts the United States will be at war with China in two years and told them to get ready to prep by firing "a clip" at a target, and "aim for the head," NBC News reported.

General Mike Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command, said, “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me will fight in 2025.”

He said that Taiwan’s and America’s presidential elections in 2024 may give Chinese President Xi Jinping an “opportunity.”

The signed memo is addressed to all air wing commanders in Air Mobility Command and other Air Force operational commanders, directing all personnel to “fire a clip into a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most. Aim for the head.”

“I hope he’s wrong as well,” McCaul said. “I think he’s right, though, unfortunately.”

McCaul also said the US could run out of advanced weaponry in less than a week if the United States launched a war with China.

A study published by a think tank last week found that the US would likely run out of some of its munitions, including long-range, precision-guided ones, in less than a week of war with China in the Taiwan Strait.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies [CSIS] study said that the US was “not adequately prepared” for a war with China.

Washington is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

US arms sales to Taiwan are a constant irritant in Beijing's relations with Washington, which have rapidly deteriorated in recent years.