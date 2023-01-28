- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Imam Khamenei Visits Iran Industry Achievements’ Exhibition
By Staff, Agencies
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei visited an exhibition that showcased Iran’s industrial achievements on Saturday morning.
The exhibition was held in the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyah on Saturday.
While visiting the exhibition, Imam Khamenei was briefed on the latest Iranian achievements in the industrial field.
The exhibition features machinery, equipment, and products manufactured by various plants and factories in Iran.
Also, Iran's achievements in the various fields of mining, aerospace and satellite, automobile, agriculture and food, textile, railways, water management plans, information and communication technology, electricity industries, power plants and dam construction were showcased in this exhibition.
Iran’s ministries of industries, energy, oil, and communications also attended the exhibition.
Comments
- Related News