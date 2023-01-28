Trump: I can Solve Ukraine War in 24 Hours, Build Impenetrable Dome over US!

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump declared that he would build an “impenetrable dome” to protect the US from nuclear missile attacks as he also claimed he could end the Russian invasion of Ukraine “within 24 hours.”

The one-term president released a video saying that foreign powers were now openly “using the nuclear word all the time” because “they have no respect for our leadership.”

Trump further mentioned that “it is a word you are never allowed to use” and insisted it had never been said when he was in the White House.

Meanwhile, the former president told his followers in the Friday video about the serious impact of any future global conflict.

“World War Three would be a catastrophe unlike any other. This would make World War One and World War Two look like very small battles,” he added, pointing out that “The best way to ensure that such a conflict never happens is to be prepared with unmatched technology and unrivalled strength.”

In parallel, Trump confirmed that “To this end, when I am Commander in Chief…to build a state-of-the-art, next-generation missile defense shield, just as Israel is now protected by the Iron Dome, a dream once thought impossible, America must have an impenetrable dome to protect our people.”

The Iron Dome is a mobile air system that the “Israeli” entity uses to detect incoming rockets and launch countermeasures to intercept and destroy the rockets before they hit their target.