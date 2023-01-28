- Home
Al-Quds Terrifies “Israel”: New Heroic Shooting Op. Hours after Killing 7 Settlers
By Staff, Agencies
Hours after al-Quds [Jerusalem] heroic operation that led to the death of several “Israeli” settlers, a new shooting operation was reported in the Old City on Saturday morning, leaving two “Israelis” seriously wounded.
According to initial reports, a Palestinian opened fire severely wounding two Zionist settlers before his martyrdom.
The shooter in the operation is said to be a 13-year-old Palestinian teen.
An “Israeli” official statement underlined that a 23-year-old is in serious condition, while a 47-year-old man is in moderate to serious condition after gunshots in his leg and upper body.
The operation comes shortly after seven “Israelis” were killed and another three wounded by the Palestinian martyr Khairi AL-Alkam in east Al-Quds on Friday evening.
Meanwhile, “Israel's” Police Commissioner raised alert to the highest-level ordering police officers to work 12-hour shifts.
