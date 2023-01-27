US Claims Daesh Commander Killed in Africa

By Staff, Agencies

A senior commander with the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group has been killed in a US special forces raid in Somalia, the Pentagon has claimed, adding that the militant played a major role raising funds for the notorious militant cell.

US War Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the operation on Thursday, saying it took place in northern Somalia one day prior and “resulted in the death of a number of ‘ISIS’ members,” among them regional leader Bilal al-Sudani and 10 other fighters.

The commander was “responsible for fostering the growing presence of ‘ISIS’ in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan,” Austin said, alleging that al-Sudani was a “key facilitator” in Daesh’s “global network.”

The Pentagon chief went on to claim that the US mission resulted in no civilian casualties, while the military’s Africa Command [AFRICOM] noted the raid was carried out in a “remote location” and was unlikely to have injured non-combatants. No American troops were harmed, according to an unnamed senior official cited by CNN.

The same official added that while US forces were prepared to capture al-Sudani, the “hostile” response from his group forced them to retaliate which resulted in his death. He was first sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2012 for allegedly helping foreign fighters travel to a training camp in Somalia, and for assisting jihadist groups with financing.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew most of the 700 US soldiers stationed in Somalia back in 2020. Biden redeployed the troops last year to continue operations against local militants, citing military authorization passed by Congress after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. According to Brown University’s Costs of War project, that authorization has been invoked to justify “counterterror” missions in at least 85 countries, effectively serving as a blank check for US military intervention around the globe.