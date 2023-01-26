- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Applauds Jenin’s Heroism: Palestinians Inscribe the Dawn of Imminent Victory with Their Blood
Hezbollah Media Relations, Translated By Staff
Hezbollah applauded the people of the Jenin Camp and the Palestinian resistance factions for their heroic confrontation with the Zionist terror machine, in which they thwarted the enemy’s objectives and forced them into retreat following hours of combat.
Hezbollah further expressed its support to the brave resistance fighters who inscribe the dawn of Palestine's imminent victory with their pure blood.
In parallel, it expressed its full solidarity with the camp's heroes and other resistance fighters in the face of the occupation and its criminality.
Hezbollah also condemned the Zionist aggression against the camp and strongly denounced the terrorist practices carried out by the occupation forces, including the storming of hospitals and brutally assaulting the wounded, which are a violation of all moral and humanitarian laws.
Hezbollah’s statement concluded by extending the party’s “deepest condolences and sympathies to our Palestinian people, asking God Almighty to grant the martyrs mercy, the wounded a speedy recovery and the resistance fighters victory and glory.”
Comments
- Related News