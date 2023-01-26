Imam Khamenei’s Message to the 29th National Prayer Conference

By Khamenei.ir

In a message to the 29th National Prayer Conference, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stated that being able to hold this conference after two years is a source of joy and is a blessing.

“Vital connections in a happy, prosperous society, such as friendship, forgiveness, kindness, empathy, sympathy, helpfulness, benevolence, and the like are strengthened by the propagation and establishment of prayers,” said Imam Khamenei.

The following is the full text of the Leader’s message: