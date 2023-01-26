‘Israel’ Rejects US Request to Provide Missiles for Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

The Tel Aviv regime turned down a request by the Biden administration to supply its outdated Hawk batteries and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, sources have told Axios.

One American and three ‘Israeli’ officials said Washington contacted the ‘Israeli’ entity on the issue around two weeks ago, the US outlet reported on Wednesday.

The response was negative, with a senior official in the ‘Israeli’ War Ministry telling the US that the ‘Israeli’ policy of not providing arms to Ukraine remained unchanged, and that the Hawk systems were “obsolete” and didn’t work anymore, according to the report.

Zionist officials told Axios that the reply was not entirely accurate, suggesting that while the launchers were dysfunctional, the interceptor missiles could have still been refurbished and put to use.

According to one of the sources in the article, the Zionist regime has ten Hawk anti-aircraft batteries and hundreds of missiles in storage. The country purchased them from the US in the 1960s when they were state-of-the-art technology.

Those Hawk systems were put out of service a decade ago, being replaced by a US Patriot battery and locally-made Iron Dome and Arrow air defensive systems.

A US official said that similar requests were made to several other nations that possess Hawk systems, as Ukraine has been struggling to cope with massive Russian missile barrages targeting the country’s military facilities and energy infrastructure in recent months.

US War Secretary Lloyd Austin did mention the Hawk systems in his speech to the pro-‘Israel’ AIPAC lobby group earlier this month. He noted that the technology served ‘Israel’ in the past and suggested it “can still help a besieged democracy defend itself,” referring to Ukraine.