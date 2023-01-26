- Home
IRG Interrupts US Hegemonic Strategies in Region, Is A Pillar of Iran’s Power - Spokesman
By Staff, Agencies
Describing the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] as a pillar of Iranian national power, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that the Iranian force has disrupted the US domineering strategies in the region.
"Hostile actions by US regime against Iranians are countless. Different and diverse aspects of US administrations’ crimes against the Iranian nation expose fake, political human rights gestures US officials and instrumental use of #HumanRights," Kanaani wrote in a series of tweets on Wednesday.
"Devising coup d’état, providing support to 8-year imposed war, intentional downing of passenger plane, waging hybrid warfare, sponsoring #MKO terrorists, imposing bans and maximum pressure against Iranians are only examples of US regime countless crimes against Iranian nation," the spokesman added.
Kanaani continued to describe the reason behind US anger at the IRG, spread of lies & baseless allegations against it as a clear one. He underlined that the IRG is a pillar of the Iranian national power, has humiliated apartheid Zionist regime, and disrupted US domineering strategies in the region.
The European countries under the influence of the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime and Washington have recently launched a motion to label the Iranian IRG as a terrorist organization.
