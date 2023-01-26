No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

IRG Interrupts US Hegemonic Strategies in Region, Is A Pillar of Iran’s Power - Spokesman

IRG Interrupts US Hegemonic Strategies in Region, Is A Pillar of Iran’s Power - Spokesman
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Describing the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] as a pillar of Iranian national power, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that the Iranian force has disrupted the US domineering strategies in the region.

"Hostile actions by US regime against Iranians are countless. Different and diverse aspects of US administrations’ crimes against the Iranian nation expose fake, political human rights gestures US officials and instrumental use of #HumanRights," Kanaani wrote in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

"Devising coup d’état, providing support to 8-year imposed war, intentional downing of passenger plane, waging hybrid warfare, sponsoring #MKO terrorists, imposing bans and maximum pressure against Iranians are only examples of US regime countless crimes against Iranian nation," the spokesman added.

Kanaani continued to describe the reason behind US anger at the IRG, spread of lies & baseless allegations against it as a clear one. He underlined that the IRG is a pillar of the Iranian national power, has humiliated apartheid Zionist regime, and disrupted US domineering strategies in the region.

The European countries under the influence of the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime and Washington have recently launched a motion to label the Iranian IRG as a terrorist organization.

Israel Iran UnitedStates IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Interrupts US Hegemonic Strategies in Region, Is A Pillar of Iran’s Power - Spokesman

IRG Interrupts US Hegemonic Strategies in Region, Is A Pillar of Iran’s Power - Spokesman

one hour ago
Imam Khamenei Condemns Desecration of Holy Quran: Arrogant Powers’ Attacks Aimed at Islam

Imam Khamenei Condemns Desecration of Holy Quran: Arrogant Powers’ Attacks Aimed at Islam

one hour ago
Enemies’ Efforts in Vain to Disable Iran – IRG Second-in-command

Enemies’ Efforts in Vain to Disable Iran – IRG Second-in-command

22 hours ago
IAEA Chief to Visit Iran to Discuss NPT, Resume Political Talks

IAEA Chief to Visit Iran to Discuss NPT, Resume Political Talks

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 26-01-2023 Hour: 09:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Israeli’ Army Radio: Security sources told us that the aim of the attack in Jenin is to arrest a senior ’wanted’ Palestinian man
Reports: Several “Israeli” occupation forces were injured in the continuous invasion to Jenin camp
“Israeli” occupation forces storm Jenin Governmental Hospital
Suffocation cases among Palestinian patients, including children, inside Jenin Governmental Hospital, as the “Israeli” occupation forces continue to fire gas canisters towards the hospital