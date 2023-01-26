No Script

Imam Khamenei Condemns Desecration of Holy Quran: Arrogant Powers’ Attacks Aimed at Islam

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran "under the slogan of freedom of speech."

Imam Khamenei's remarks were posted on His Eminence’s website Khamenei.ir on Wednesday.

"The insane desecration of the Quran, which is committed under the slogan of freedom of speech, shows the Arrogant Power’s attacks are aimed at Islam itself & the Quran," read Imam Khamenei’s message.

"The Quran is shining more brightly every day & the future belongs to Islam despite the Arrogant Power’s plots," Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s message added, noting, "All freedom-seekers of the world should stand by Muslims in confronting the wicked plot of insulting sanctities and spreading hate."

A notorious Swedish-Danish extremist, Rasmus Paludan, received permission from Sweden’s government to burn the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

Paludan was being protected by the Swedish police while committing the sacrilege, which has opened the floodgates of protests in the Muslim world.

