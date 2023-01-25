No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US Series of Gun Violence: Three People Killed in Washington 

US Series of Gun Violence: Three People Killed in Washington 
folder_openUnited States access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The series of gun violence across the US continues.

The suspect in the fatal shooting of three people at a convenience store in Washington, early Tuesday morning died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after borrowing a cell phone to call his mother.

The suspected gunman, who authorities identified as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, asked to borrow a cell phone from a woman shopping near a Target store, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said in a press conference. 

The witness who lent the cellphone allegedly overheard Haddock's conversation with his mother. 

“He made several incriminating statements including, 'I killed those people’,” Murray said. “He made several statements in front of her that he was then going to kill himself.”

The woman was able to get her phone back from the suspect and call 911, Murray said. 

Police advised the witness to go inside a business to keep herself safe, and officers arrived at the location shortly after the witness called the police at 2:16 p.m. local time.

The suspect shot himself prior to officers’ arrival.

Washington us gun violence UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Series of Gun Violence: Three People Killed in Washington 

US Series of Gun Violence: Three People Killed in Washington 

11 hours ago
Atlanta District Attorney Says “Decisions Imminent” in Trump Election Case

Atlanta District Attorney Says “Decisions Imminent” in Trump Election Case

12 hours ago
Classified Documents Found at Former US VP Home

Classified Documents Found at Former US VP Home

13 hours ago
CIA May Have Helped Mossad Agents Escape Iran After Nuclear Heist - Book

CIA May Have Helped Mossad Agents Escape Iran After Nuclear Heist - Book

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 25-01-2023 Hour: 02:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot