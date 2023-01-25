- Home
US Series of Gun Violence: Three People Killed in Washington
By Staff, Agencies
The series of gun violence across the US continues.
The suspect in the fatal shooting of three people at a convenience store in Washington, early Tuesday morning died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after borrowing a cell phone to call his mother.
The suspected gunman, who authorities identified as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, asked to borrow a cell phone from a woman shopping near a Target store, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said in a press conference.
The witness who lent the cellphone allegedly overheard Haddock's conversation with his mother.
“He made several incriminating statements including, 'I killed those people’,” Murray said. “He made several statements in front of her that he was then going to kill himself.”
The woman was able to get her phone back from the suspect and call 911, Murray said.
Police advised the witness to go inside a business to keep herself safe, and officers arrived at the location shortly after the witness called the police at 2:16 p.m. local time.
The suspect shot himself prior to officers’ arrival.
