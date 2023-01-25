No Script

Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister

Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister
By Staff, Agencies

New Zealand's new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, has been sworn in and now is expected to hold his cabinet's first meeting.

On January 22, Hipkins, who faced no competition during the leadership campaign, was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labor party as its leader. Similarly to the British political system, this granted him the opportunity to become the country's new head of government.

Hipkins called his new post "the biggest responsibility and the biggest privilege" of his life, as quoted by the local newspaper.

He has succeeded Jacinda Ardern, who announced her resignation on January 19, saying that she "no longer has the strength" to lead the country. She had been in office since 2017.

