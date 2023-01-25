Three Yemeni Children Martyred, Another Injured in Saudi Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Three Yemeni children were martyred and another one has been injured in a new wave of airstrikes by the Saudi-led military coalition on an area in the war-ravaged country’s al-Hudaydah Province, local media reported.

Yemen’s al-Masirah TV cited an official with the Ansarullah resistance movement as saying that the deadly air raids were carried out by Saudi-led spy planes, which targeted the village of al-Sharjah and al-Jarrahi district southeast of al-Hudaydah.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi-led coalition forces killed two civilians and injured another four, according to local sources.

The Ministry of Human Rights denounced the continued killings and violations committed by the Saudi regime against Yemenis in the border lands.

The ministry said that Saudi-led coalition commits crimes against the impoverished country on a daily basis, killing not only Yemenis but also migrants in populated areas.

“Despite the mounting death toll and the ongoing violations in al-Hudaydah, the world turns a blind eye to the crimes of the Saudi regime, which persists in committing them in cold blood,” said the ministry in a statement.

The statement highlighted the absence of international justice and the failure to condemn these crimes and to hold the coalition accountable for its crimes, and said that “the Saudi-led coalition takes advantage of the inaction and complicity of the United Nations and the international community and organizations that have shown hypocrisy and dual standards.”

In November, the Entesaf Organization for the Protection of Women's and Children's Rights announced that more than 3,000 children have been martyred and more than 4,000 injured as a result of the seven-year war on Yemen.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistical support from the United States and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.